The Spreading Awareness event from midday to 11pm at The Plough will feature a raffle, games, live music and smoked BBQ goodness from The Hungry Boys.
But it’s also to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention with all proceeds going to Rethink Mental Illness charity.
“The idea is to provide a sense of community and get people talking and interacting,” said Tom Martin of Bread & Butter Garms, who have teamed up with the Hungry Boys and EA Raves to hold the event.
Businesses keen to donate a raffle prize should email [email protected] or look for @breadandbuttergarms on Instagram.
