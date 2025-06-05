A gastropub, restaurant and cocktail bar is set to move into the former South Street Social Club in Farnham.
The Third Monkey has announced it is planning to open at 46 South Street in mid-July.
The business describes itself as a “refined yet relaxed gastropub, set to redefine dining in Surrey’s most sought-after town”.
“Spread across two buzzing floors and a standout roof terrace, this is where elevated comfort meets seriously good food,” a spokesperson added.
Originally designed by architect Sir Edwin Lutyens in the late 1800s, the building is in the process of being transformed into a high-end restaurant with a roof terrace.
The South Street Social Club, formerly the Liberal Club, closed in August 2023 due to the impact of Covid and other factors.
Springmark Ltd, the company behind the new pub, revealed last year that a Michelin-trained head chef and executive chef are on board for The Third Monkey.
