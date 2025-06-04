At the heart of any compassionate society is how we treat those who care for our most vulnerable, writes Khalil Yousuf, former Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Farnham and Bordon.
Yet in Britain today, many carers, both paid and unpaid, feel undervalued, overworked, and underpaid. Most suffer in silence.
I know from conversations I have had with many that, given the chance to speak, their heartfelt passion and pain rush forth like a powerful tide, relentless, overwhelming, and impossible to ignore.
Despite years of promises, the Conservatives failed to deliver meaningful reform to social care. Their neglect has left care providers across the country desperate for staff, forced to rely on overseas workers just to survive.
There are more than 160 care homes in the Farnham & Bordon constituency which includes Haslemere and Liphook.
The message from those who I have spoken with is the same; they cannot find enough care workers to fill the gaps.
Malcolm Wilson, a dedicated, not-for-profit Care Home Manager in Bordon told me the care sector was the quiet heartbeat of our society where dignity is preserved, humanity is honoured, and compassion is tuned into action. The dedication and commitment of the care workers called Tammy and Racy I spoke with was inspiring.
Statistics for Surrey show that in Farnham, Haslemere and other parts of Surrey, the vacancy rate was estimated to be 9.8 per cent, while it’s 8.2 per cent in Hampshire. The UK economic average vacancy rate is just 2.8 per cent in comparison.
The consequences of the Government’s misguided intention to raise the cost of renewing visas for existing care workers will worsen the problem. It will mean an increase in visa costs of a staggering 32 per cent.
Social care is in crisis, with millions of people missing out on the care they need because there aren’t enough care workers. Imposing crippling Home Office fees on top of the Government’s misguided jobs tax will deepen the crisis, pushing many care homes to the brink and leaving our loved ones in the lurch.
The truth is that care workers play a crucial role in supporting our elderly, disabled, and the NHS. They deserve gratitude for their hard work, not demonisation.
Many care workers are also trapped on zero-hours contracts. The King’s Fund reports that 22 per cent of the workforce, and over half of those in home care, lack guaranteed hours.
How can we expect people to commit to this vital work without job security or a stable income?
This is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a new Carer’s Minimum Wage, at least £2 higher than the standard rate. It’s a simple step to help recruit and retain more British workers, restore dignity to the profession, and begin to build a system that truly values care.
But we must also recognise the silent army of unpaid carers, the family members, friends, and neighbours who keep our system going behind closed doors.
They provide care out of love and necessity, often at enormous personal cost. It’s time we acknowledged their contribution properly, with better support, stronger workplace protections, guaranteed respite breaks, and legal recognition of their role.
This isn’t about party politics. It’s about doing what’s right.
That means fair pay and decent conditions. And it means a national commitment to building a system that works for today and the long term.
We cannot fix the care crisis without treating carers with the respect they deserve. That means fair pay. It means decent conditions. And it means a national commitment to building a system that works, not just for today, but for the long term.
Britain must do better. Let’s start by backing the people who care.
