Healthcare in Bordon and Haslemere was brought into the national spotlight as Greg Stafford MP confronted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over what he described as a serious decline in local services.
Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday (June 4), Mr Stafford called for clearer answers and stronger government support, highlighting widespread concern about the future of both Chase Hospital in Bordon and Haslemere Hospital.
The Farnham and Bordon MP has been involved in ongoing discussions surrounding local healthcare provision. He is coordinating the newly formed Bordon Taskforce, which is due to meet again later this month.
While the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) has assured him there are no immediate plans to change services at Chase Hospital, longer-term decisions remain unresolved amid ongoing debate about the proposed Health Hub in the New Town Centre.
In Haslemere, concerns have intensified after the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust announced a “temporary pause” in in-patient services, following the withdrawal of a local GP.
Mr Stafford has expressed frustration at the lack of government engagement, particularly after receiving what he described as a “non-reply” from Health Secretary Wes Streeting in response to a letter sent over four months ago.
“Labour are refusing to accept that the responsibility for managing our health services now lies with them,” Mr Stafford said on social media following the exchange.
“The health secretary has offered no meaningful engagement – leaving the future of our local NHS uncertain and undermining the very service they claim to champion.”
In response, the prime minister referred to systemic issues the Labour government claims to have inherited from its predecessor, but did not directly address the concerns raised about healthcare in Bordon and Haslemere.
Mr Stafford later criticised the Government’s handling of the proposed Health Hub in Bordon, claiming that he had previously been directed to NHS England for further information – only for the Government to subsequently announce the organisation’s abolition.
Despite recent setbacks, Mr Stafford reaffirmed his commitment to representing local residents.
“I am proud to be working closely with local campaigners, councils and community groups across Bordon and Haslemere. But the Government cannot continue to ignore our concerns – or those of communities across the country facing similar uncertainty,” he said.
Healthcare provision is expected to be a key topic at the next Bordon Taskforce meeting, as Mr Stafford continues to call on NHS leaders to restore services in Haslemere without further delay.
