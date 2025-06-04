At just 21, Samsara says she is breaking new ground as the first openly transgender pop singer to tour UK schools.
At a time when trans rights are under threat, Samsara is visiting schools – including Bohunt School in Liphook this June – to talk about how she survived school herself.
Through her tour, she’s speaking directly to students who feel like they don’t fit in, whether because of gender, identity, or simply the everyday pressures of school life.
Her visit consists of performance, talks, and a Q&A, where she shares her own story and how she turned her life around.
Samsara said school was a tough experience for her.
Born in Brisbane, she attended an all-boys boarding school where she was not only bullied but assaulted.
The experience taught her early not to be a victim. When she later moved to Hong Kong and enrolled in an English school, she began her transition at 15, believed to be the first student to do so openly in Hong Kong.
“A lot of parents complained at first because it was really shocking at the time – I don’t think any of them had heard of it before,” she said.
“But eventually people accepted it. I actually became cool because of it, made friends, and really turned school around.
“Before that, I’d had no friends, hated school, and did really badly in class and exams. My parents dreaded parent-teacher conferences. I’d been that kid who just couldn’t make school work. But then everything changed. It really was a 180.”
That’s the message Samsara brings into schools. “It’s not about being trans,” she said. “It’s about not fitting in – and how that’s okay. It’s also a message to bullies: don’t be that kid. Don’t be the person who steals someone else’s future.”
Now studying PR at King’s College London, Samsara wants struggling students to know that if she could survive school and end up at one of the world’s top universities, so can they.
Samsara will also perform her latest single, Put ‘Em Up!, released in May and written in response to the UK’s hostile climate for trans people. Following a Supreme Court ruling that removed some legal protections for trans women, she decided to write a piece in response to the decision.
“It’s for anyone who’s ever been told to sit down or stay quiet,” she said. “It’s about standing your ground and celebrating who you are – loudly.”
While her school shows are age-appropriate – with adapted lyrics – Samsara knows there’s scrutiny.
“People confuse sexuality with gender. This isn’t about sex – it’s about identity. And it’s part of the curriculum,” she said. “It’s real-world learning.”
Although the response from schools has been overwhelmingly positive, she’s conscious of the political atmosphere. Appearing on GB News just last week, Samsara says she’s aware of the fear that surrounds her very existence.
“For me, this tour isn’t about being trans or gay – it’s about being an individual, and how that’s okay. It’s about bullying, and how it’s something we’ve all experienced. I think it’s good for students to hear that from another young person. I tell them to focus on themselves and be positive.”
