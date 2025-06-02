He is now the leading candidate to replace former chief constable Scott Chilton, who retired in April amid a gross misconduct investigation.
Ms Jones said: “After a comprehensive selection process I am delighted to announce Alexis Boon as my preferred candidate to be appointed as the next Chief Constable of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.
“Alexis is a highly experienced senior police officer who has worked his way up the ranks – from constable to leading counter terrorism operations across the UK and running the Flying Squad.
“Now as deputy assistant commissioner for local policing, he leads over 20,000 officers and staff in London.
“I am very much looking forward to working closely with Alexis to deliver on my Police and Crime Plan and to lead the force with strength, integrity, and commitment to providing an outstanding service to the public.”
The appointment is subject to a confirmation hearing by Hampshire’s Police and Crime Panel, which will review the PCC’s proposed appointment.
The hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday, June 24.
Mr Boon started his career with Surrey Police in 1998, undertaking uniform and detective duties as a constable and sergeant.
He then transferred to the Metropolitan Police in London where he progressed through the ranks, before moving to the force’s Counter Terrorism Command.
During this time he led the strategic response to terrorism associated with the conflict in Syria, leading hundreds of counter terrorism and national security operations across the UK and internationally, including mitigation of high-threat terrorist attack planning.
Between 2017 and 2020, he oversaw the operational policing response to the terrorist attacks in London and overseas involving British nationals.
In June 2021, he was appointed temporary commander for central specialist crime, running specialist crime and proactive capabilities including the Flying Squad.
He was also awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) for distinguished service in the 2021 Queen’s birthday honours.
On promotion to substantive commander he led local policing in south London, with responsibility for leading 7,500 officers, as well as overseeing high-profile critical incidents and performance.
As deputy assistant commissioner for local policing, he leads over 20,000 officers and staff on the 12 basic command units in London.
Mr Boon is also an accredited multi-agency gold commander.
He was chosen following an intensive formal application and interview process.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.