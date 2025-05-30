A dog attack in Surrey’s countryside has left several lambs seriously injured, prompting a strong warning from Surrey’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for dog owners to keep their pets on leads at all times around livestock.
Ellie Vesey-Thompson recently visited a Surrey farm alongside officers from Surrey Police’s Rural Crime Team, witnessing the distressing aftermath of a dog attack. The farmer showed her young lambs that had suffered grievous injuries, including one with a top lip torn away. Others remain critically ill despite receiving urgent veterinary care.
Tragically, this is not an isolated incident for the farmer, who has previously lost almost 30 sheep in a single dog attack.
Livestock worrying — a criminal offence in the UK — covers a range of behaviours from barking and chasing to biting and killing farm animals. The crime causes significant emotional and financial harm to farmers, as well as distress to the animals themselves.
Even if a dog fails to make contact with sheep or lambs, the panic and exhaustion caused by being chased can lead to miscarriages, injury, or death. Sheep may also be killed or seriously hurt as they attempt to flee, often injuring themselves on fences or rough terrain.
Ellie Vesey-Thompson said: “Surrey is home to many responsible dog owners who cherish their pets deeply. However, even the most trusted dogs can behave unpredictably around livestock. The only certain way to prevent attacks like these is to keep dogs on leads at all times in the countryside.
“With recent weeks of fine weather, many will be out enjoying Surrey’s beautiful rural spaces. While the vast majority of dog owners are careful and considerate, complacency has led to some truly horrific incidents.
“During my visit to the farm, I saw lambs that had been seriously injured by a dog. One suffered horrific facial wounds, losing its top lip. Others remain critically unwell despite excellent care, and sadly, some may not survive.
“The same farmer has lost almost 30 sheep to a single dog attack in the past. These events are absolutely devastating, and they can all be prevented by one simple act – putting your dog on a lead.
“It can be hard to imagine a beloved pet causing harm, but all dogs, regardless of size or breed, are capable of chasing, injuring, or even killing livestock.
“There is a simple solution to prevent such incidents — keep dogs on leads near livestock. This spring and summer, please act responsibly to keep your dog and all livestock safe.”
A spokesperson for the National Sheep Association (NSA) also urged caution, saying: “To keep both livestock and dogs safe, NSA recommends dog owners keep pets on leads whenever sheep are nearby. It’s also vital to ensure dogs are secure at home or in gardens, as strays often cause worrying incidents.
“Many sheep worrying attacks are caused by dogs that have strayed from their homes, resulting in prolonged suffering for the sheep until the incident is discovered.”
