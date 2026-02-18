Milford Probus Club
Godalming and Ash MP Sir Jeremy Hunt will be the guest for a pre-lunch question and answer session at Milford Probus Club on April 17 at midday.
Sir Jeremy was chancellor from 2022-24, foreign secretary from 2018-19, health secretary from 2012-18, and culture, Olympics, media and sport secretary from 2010-12. He has been the local Conservative MP since 2005.
The discussion and lunch will cost £34, and those attending must come for both, arrive by midday and book by April 9. Visitors are welcome.
Milford Probus Club is for retired and semi-retired business and professional men and women who enjoy comradeship, informative talks and wider activities.
For more information visit www.milfordprobus.com, and to book call Miranda O’Brien on 01483 423398 or email [email protected]
The club’s activities include organised outings and enjoyable walks, ending in a fine pub. Established in 1999, it has welcomed women members since 2016 and now has a female president.
Prospective members are invited to join lunches as paying guests while considering membership, and will be made very welcome. There is a friendly bar and plenty of parking.
Sheet Film Club
Sheet Film Club will present Molly vs The Machines, a powerful new documentary premiering in cinemas nationwide on March 1, at 5pm that day in Sheet Village Hall.
This film tells the story of Ian Russell’s fight to uncover the truth behind his daughter Molly’s death, a story revealing how social media’s hidden forces shape the lives of young people today.
Molly vs The Machines is a vital conversation starter about online safety, Big Tech, and the urgent need to protect children in a digital world.
Film makers in the club have been using Ai as a very useful tool for some time, be it for story ideas, scriptwriting, special effects or additional creative scenes to enhance films.
Jim Reed presented the club members with an excellent insight into the world of Ai, explaining that it was like “a tangled ball of string” - by pulling threads you could unravel a whole host of useful tools which delved as deep as you wished them to.
Ai is rapidly gaining pace, faster than anyone could imagine. In film making it can save budgets by replacing teams and time, bringing the possibility of a ‘bigger’ movie into the world of amateur film makers.
Jim explained that Ai is not a replacement for humans and jobs, but rather a replacement for tasks, ideas and enhancement, and should be used as a resource tool.
He also explained that Ai does not replace imagination, taste or judgement, but amplifies and enhances them. It is a powerful tool and film makers should be curious and delve into Ai as it evolves. It is here to stay - film-makers just need to try to keep up with it.
At the end of the evening club president Mike Sanders presented Jim with a thank you gift and wished him well on the continuation of his journey exploring deeper into the fascinating world of Ai. The club looks forward to inviting him back for future talks on Ai.
The next meeting on March 6 will be Dave Skertchly’s annual animation evening.
Anyone interested in any aspect of film-making, including using Ai, can find out more about the club at www.surreyborder.org.uk, or by emailing [email protected]
It meets on the first Friday of each month at St Joan's Centre, 19 Tilford Road, Farnham. There is plenty of parking and the first visit is free.
The Harting Society
Renowned photo-journalist Chris Gorman will speak at The Harting Society’s meeting in Harting Village Hall on March 5 at 7.30pm.
He will talk about his career spent travelling the world as a picture editor and photographer. Best known for his aerial drone photography, he has become known as The Big Ladder Photographer and is commissioned internationally by global media and publishing companies.
His drone footage of London appears in the Bridget Jones film Mad About The Boy.
The bar will open at 7pm. Non-members are very welcome, and are invited to make a contribution of £5. For membership enquiries call Sarah Wilcox on 07963 909889 or visit [email protected]
Yo-Chi Programme
Former Amery Hill School pupil Laura Dymock is aiming to improve the mental health of children by introducing them to the Yo-Chi Programme.
Yo-Chi is a creative and educational holistic programme for children combining seasonal yoga, tai chi, storytelling and drama alongside mindfulness.
It is delivered in schools, hospices and family centres, and to private groups of all ages and abilities, to give children a firm foundation of physical, mental and emotional life skills for their future.
Laura, who grew up in Alton, said: “I recently heard about the 250,000 children on the waiting list for mental health support and decided to try to do something to make a difference, alongside a team of professionals in health and education.
“I am one of the founders of Yo-Chi Programme, which started in Alton more than ten years ago. We have recently registered Yo-Chi as a charity so we can reach more children and young people.”
Yo-Chi has support from Alton Lions Club, and East Hampshire District Council has offered funding to pilot the programme in Alton schools, with Anstey Junior School the first to take up the offer.
Laura added: “We are hoping more schools will also join up. Yo-Chi’s mission is to reconnect children within three major fields - health and well-being, creativity and nature.”
St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers Petersfield
In a rite dating back to medieval times, the Revd Will Hughes blessed the eight new bell ropes, together with the Sanctus rope, in the ringing room of St Peter’s Church in Petersfield.
The ropes are recognised as essential tools without which the bells have no voice. They are often blessed to represent unity, with prayers asking that the "many threads" mimic the church community - diverse yet bound together.
The blessing also sets the bells, ropes and equipment apart as a "sacred trust" for calling people to prayer, liturgy, and marking significant community events.
Prayers were also asked for to protect the well-being of the ringers.
Steeple keeper Duncan Wilkins said the new ropes, delivered shortly before Christmas, were badly needed as several of the old ones were “beginning to show signs of distress” despite being less than ten years old.
He said this was likely to have been caused by the increased use of hand sanitiser since Covid. The new Avon ropes cost £1,953.
Revd Hughes, vicar of Petersfield and rector of Buriton, chaired the annual general meeting of the St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers Petersfield in the church meeting room.
He welcomed the 20 members to the meeting and thanked the ringers for a good year of ringing and achievements, for their commitment, and for all they do for the church and ringing community.
The vicar mentioned that the clock mechanism in the tower was playing up and that efforts were being made to mend this.
Also mentioned was the return of the Petersfield Festival, which will be held on May 24 and 25. The organisers were keen to get the community involved and the vicar asked if the ringers would think about opening the tower for tours.
In his report to the annual general meeting, the Petersfield tower captain Brian Underwood thanked Revd Hughes and his clergy for their ongoing support and advice throughout the year, and Hattie and Sam in the church office for their efficiency and help.
He also thanked Alice Kidd for her work as tower secretary, steeple keepers Duncan Wilkins, David Malone and Andrew Spiller for regular maintenance of the bells, and treasurer Nick Halder, archivist Caroline Welsh and safeguarding officer Rebecca Restall for running practices he could not attend.
Mr Underwood gave praise to Fran Greenslade, for his assistance and skill running much of the ringing, and to all the band of ringers for their enthusiasm, support, patience and understanding during the last 12 months.
There were also thanks to Steve Marriott from Alton and to Graham Cane from Buriton, who had both offered much support during the year.
Mr Underwood concluded: “We are fortunate to have a very large, thriving band composed of all ages. Practices have been very well attended and we have been able to ring all eight bells every Sunday morning before the service.”
Anyone interested in learning the art of bell ringing can email bellringing.org, cccbr.org.uk or [email protected]
