Sales of South Western Railway’s fluffy mascots - the Wes and Sandy plush bird toys - have raised £4,000 for the Watercress Line.
The human-sized versions of Wes and Sandy flew off the Railway 200 Inspiration train to present the cheque to Watercress Line Heritage Railway Trust chairman Stephen Evans at Ropley station on February 20.
The Watercress Line is South Western Railway’s heritage railway partner and the donation will help support ongoing preservation and restoration of the line from Alresford to Alton, ensuring it can continue to inspire future generations through its heritage, educational and community value.
The other half of the money raised from the sales is going to Scotty's Little Soldiers, South Western Railway's charity partner.
Watercress Line chief executive Rebecca Dalley said: "We have had great fun setting up our online shop and dispatching Wes and Sandy all over the country to fans.
“It is hugely generous of South Western Railway to donate the proceeds to the Watercress Line Heritage Railway Trust, which supports the railway through fundraising.
“There couldn’t be a better time to celebrate all these initiatives as the Inspiration train graces our Ropley station.
“Behind the scenes, the Network Rail team has been working hard to make sure we could have this opportunity, and we can’t thank them and the South Western Railway team enough for the various upfront commitments to our partnership."
Network Rail operations director Tom Desmond, speaking on behalf of South Western Railway and Network Rail, said: "We’re very proud to support the communities we serve, and this charity sale has given our customers and partners across the network a fun way to support two very deserving causes.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity shown in such a short time and delighted our fluffy bird mascots could help raise money for Scotty’s and the Watercress Line."
A limited number of Wes and Sandy plush toys are available at https://watercressline.co.uk/wes-and-sandy/
