The top officer for a new authority which will oversee tens of millions of pounds of investment in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has been appointed.
While Hampshire and the Solent Mayoral Combined County Authority is yet to be established, Dr Ruth Adams has been named interim chief executive.
Her appointment is the first of the statutory roles to be recruited to for the organisation.
Once in place, the combined county authority will have funding and powers transferred down from Westminster as part of the government’s devolution priority programme.
Dr Adams is currently, on a part-time basis, leading the team working on preparing to create the body alongside continuing her work with South East Employers.
She has previous experience with devolution, having been the deputy chief executive of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Dr Adams said: “I am delighted to be joining this dedicated team.
“I look forward to working together with [council] leaders and chief executives to progress the devolution priority programme negotiations and to the formation of the Hampshire and Solent Combined County Authority.
“Collectively we will drive positive change that will make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.”
Southampton City Council leader Alex Winning told a governance committee meeting on Monday, February 23, Dr Adams was interviewed when the first mayoral election was scheduled to take place in May.
In December 2025, government announced it was pushing the election back two years.
Hampshire and the Solent Mayoral Combined County Authority is still expected to be created in the coming months when legislation is laid in parliament.
It would function without a mayor until May 2028, receiving 40 per cent – £17.84 million – of the annual investment fund for each of the next two years.
