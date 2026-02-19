A major new funding partnership has been secured for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, thanks to support from the Farnborough office of an insurance giant.
Phyllis Tuckwell offers specialist hospice services to patients and families across West Surrey and North‑East Hampshire who are living with advanced or terminal illness, including cancer.
Staff at Zurich’s Farnborough office took part in a company‑wide initiative in 2025, partnering with the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) to select local organisations to benefit from ZCT funding.
Employees were invited to vote for their preferred charities, with Phyllis Tuckwell emerging as one of two partners in the area.
Under the three‑year agreement, Phyllis Tuckwell will receive £20,000 annually towards patient services and £5,000 each year earmarked for staff training and wellbeing.
The £20,000 contribution is equivalent to more than a week of Phyllis Tuckwell’s Living Well service, which supports more than 520 patients each year.
The programme offers individual and group sessions, rehabilitation, counselling and symptom‑management activities aimed at helping patients live as fully and independently as possible. It also provides ongoing support for relatives and carers, both during illness and into bereavement.
Eleanor Stanley, corporate fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell, said the donation would make a “big difference” to those the hospice serves.
“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Zurich and to all of the staff at its Farnborough office who voted for us,” she said.
The funding boost comes at a crucial time for the charity, which must raise more than £25,000 every day to fund services that are only partially covered by NHS support.
