Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations and repairs together with installation of new signage. 44 The Borough, Farnham, WA/2026/00252
Construction of two front dormers and alteration to fenestration on west elevation. 55 Middle Bourne Lane, Lower Bourne, Farnham. WA/2026/00249
Erection of a single-storey extension following demolition of existing outbuilding and carport. 2 Upper Weybourne Lane, Farnham. WA/2026/00247
Erection of a chalet bungalow and garage. Land at Little Rowledge House, 24 Rosemary Lane, Rowledge. WA/2026/00239
Listed Building Consent for repairs to front façade arch, including structural support below, clad in reconstituted stone (retrospective). The Teller’s Arms, 75 Castle Street, Farnham. WA/2026/00235
Erection of a double garage with room above to provide ancillary accommodation. 1 Denbigh Road, Haslemere. WA/2026/00218
Erection of a new self-build detached dwelling following demolition of an existing double garage. Little Heath, Linkside West, Hindhead, WA/2026/00217
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.