Greg Stafford MP is right to highlight Woking’s unstructured debts, but it is not alone. Spelthorne and Runnymede carry service debts running at 225 percent and 170 percent over budget respectively, compared with Waverley at 6 percent. Surrey County Council’s deteriorating finances must also be considered, as they will inevitably affect both west and east Surrey authorities. Given their higher population densities, those areas are likely to command a greater share of West Surrey’s resources, leaving Waverley — and particularly Haslemere, at the southern edge of the county — as the poor relation.