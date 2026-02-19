Part of the southbound A3 through East Hampshire has been closed following a serious collision.
Closures are likely to remain in place all day following an accident this morning between the A331 Hindhead and B2131 Liphook junctions.
Hampshire Police have reported that a single vehicle was involved in the collision with multiple emergency vehicles currently in attendance.
A lane on the southern borehole of the Hindhead Tunnel has also been closed approaching the A331 junction with motorists being encouraged to avoid the area.
The accident near the Bramshott Common junction took place around 10.20am with motorists reporting foggy conditions at the time.
Traffic is now heavy in the area while queues have also been reported on the westbound A31 through and approaching Farnham as drivers use the A325 as an alternative route.
“Hampshire Police are working on scene and are currently leading the response to this closure – we have plans set to relieve traffic caught within the closure by releasing traffic from the rear of the queue,” said a spokesperson.
“Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to remain closed for the remainder of the day into this evening.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.