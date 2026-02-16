Four people have been arrested following the discovery of a large cannabis factory in a village near Farnham.
Officers who raided an address off the A287 Farnham Road in Crondall this morning (Monday, February 16) found 350 plants in various stages of growth inside.
A warrant was executed at the address on Bowenhurst Lane around 7am with police remaining at the scene while engineers from SSE made sure the electrics were safe.
Hampshire Police have since confirmed that three men from Crondall, respectively aged 58, 47 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating a cannabis plant, a Class B controlled drug.
A 59-year-old woman from Crondall was arrested on suspicion of permit production / attempt production on premises of a controlled drug of Class B, with the quartet remaining in custody while enquiries continue.
“We know some people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.
“Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons.
“The electrical requirement to grow a large number of plants is also dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.
“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.”
Anyone with information about the Crondall cannabis farm should contact 101 quoting crime reference number 44260078489. Alternatively, visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
