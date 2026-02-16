You’re never too late to learn as East Hampshire’s MP has swapped parliament for the playground in a fact-finding mission to a school near Farnham.
Damian Hinds MP met the leadership team at Rowledge Primary School and learned about their exciting plans for a new Wellbeing Hub in the school grounds during a recent visit and tour.
Strategic CIL funding from both Waverley Borough Council and EHDC will go towards the hub, which is intended to support pupils’ wellbeing while also serving as a community asset that can be rented by local groups and organisations.
He also spent time with Year 6 pupils, answering their questions about life as a Member of Parliament and chatting with them about their television viewing habits.
