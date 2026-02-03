Then there are hosts of elegant ladies, all dressed in long dresses and elegant hats, and the men, mostly looking as if they had walked off a set from a P G Wodehouse film. There is plenty of chiffon and a surfeit of tailored blazers. Then there is Charrington’s magnificent motor car, the numerous liveried servants, the horse riding and numerous party games (there is a lovely photograph of the ladies engaging in a decorous tug of war). Picnics, tea on the lawn, relaxing on a swing like a painting by Fragonard … even someone apparently with a falcon.