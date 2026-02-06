Parking is not a small matter
In your report, Criticism grows over Waverley parking fee rise proposals (Herald and Post, February 5), Cllr Tony Fairclough refers to the “small” matter of parking.
It may be a small matter to him, but Farnham now has the highest car parking charges in Surrey, and many believe this is damaging the town, alongside the disruption caused by the reconstruction of the town centre.
For some residents, it is now cheaper and easier to shop in Alton.
Regarding the Monkton Lane housing project, a serious question remains: where will the water come from? As housing numbers increase across the South East, there are legitimate concerns about long-term water supply.
Infrastructure, including sewerage provision, must keep pace with development.
Peter Stephens,
Thorn Road,
Wrecclesham
Police tax rise must be justified
The announcement that Surrey Police intend to increase council tax to offset their deficit is a move of real concern. Their share of council tax stands at 14 percent - the second largest portion of the bill.
While 14 percent of the total may seem smaller than the county council’s share, the police receive 55 percent of their total funding directly from council tax — one of the highest proportions in the country — meaning they rely heavily on residents rather than central government grants.
Based on the latest budget figures for a Band D property in Surrey, the police element has increased by approximately 4.3 percent to £337.57 per year.
It is deeply frustrating to ask residents to pay more for a force many feel is not performing as it should. In my experience, Surrey Police have not always responded to issues responsibly, effectively or in a timely manner.
Throwing more money at a system that requires improvement will not solve the underlying problems. Instead of reaching further into taxpayers’ pockets, the force should address concerns about standards, accountability and culture, and ensure it is led by people fully committed to public service.
No increase should be granted until the force can demonstrate clearly that it is delivering effective results for the public.
Cheryl Smith,
Address supplied
Replant our car park trees
On January 15, Petersfield town councillor Anne Stephenson addressed East Hampshire District Council’s full council in a personal capacity.
Cllr Stephenson raised concerns about trees in the EHDC-owned central car park behind Waitrose. She noted that two trees were felled last year and that a further substantial tree has since been cut down, leaving an unsightly stump.
The issue of replanting trees in the central car park and other EHDC-owned spaces has been raised on several occasions, most recently in a joint report produced by the Petersfield Society and endorsed by both a town councillor and a district councillor, Louise Bevan.
There has been little indication of any change in EHDC’s position. In a written response to Cllr Stephenson’s address, the council stated: “After careful consideration and feedback from our Arboriculture Team we have made the decision not to plant or replace trees in the car parks at this time.”
Trees, particularly in open urban spaces such as car parks, play an important role in tackling climate change. They provide shade, help reduce temperature and improve air quality. Quite apart from these benefits, trees soften the harsh appearance of what would otherwise be an unattractive space.
For these reasons, all the Petersfield district councillors join Cllr Stephenson in requesting that EHDC reconsider its position on replanting trees in EHDC-owned car parks and other public spaces.
EHDC Cllrs Louise Bevan, Phil Shaw, David Podger, John Hutchison, and Jamie Matthews
Swift action after pothole report
A big thank you to the Herald for highlighting the dreadful condition of roads in the Wield and Medstead area.
Your reporter Paul Coates produced an excellent report that featured on your January 29 front page.
The chief engineer of Hampshire Highways East saw the article and promptly sent a road repair crew to the site on Monday, February 2, to carry out a temporary fix.
The chief engineer has advised that a follow-up “dragon patcher” has been ordered and should arrive in the near future to help seal the surface and make the repairs more permanent.
Let us hope there is a five-year warranty on the repair work.
In reality, the road likely needs a complete rebuild, but I appreciate that budget constraints may make this difficult.
Your help is greatly appreciated by the local community.
Philip Pullinger,
Upper Wield,
Alresford
Volunteering can change lives
I joined Mary’s Meals as a volunteer in May 2025, having always wanted to support a charity. As a busy third-year university student with a part-time job, I believed it would be impossible — until the opportunity arrived.
In April 2025, my mother told me about a charity she had discovered during Mass and felt was meant for me. I soon developed a deep admiration for the international school feeding charity.
I understand how difficult it can be, especially for students, to give up free time. I felt the same. But once I began volunteering, I realised the time was not lost — it was time given to children who need it most. Church talks help feed children. Fundraising supports dreams. Volunteering is not just about giving back; it enriches your own life.
I chose to dedicate even a small amount of time to helping Mary’s Meals feed children. Having grown up with opportunities many can only dream of strengthens my commitment to the charity’s mission.
“What can I get from volunteering?” Everything. It offers the chance to contribute to something bigger, meet like-minded people, develop skills and gain real fulfilment.
Student life is demanding, but if we can find even a little time to support a cause, we can help change the lives of hungry children. Seeing the smiles of those you have helped is hard to put into words.
If you want to make a difference, consider joining Mary’s Meals and becoming part of a mission you will never forget.
To learn more, please visit their website.
Alessandra Cavaliere,
Mary’s Meals volunteer
