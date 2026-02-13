The future of Farnham’s Hospital hoppa service looks secure for at least the coming months, thanks to £2,500 in funding from the Farnham Institute Charity.
Farnham Hospital hoppa was launched in July 2025 to provide transport to residents needing reliable transport to medical appointments. It had sufficient funding for an initial six months and has quickly become the best-used of all hospital hoppa services in the area.
It provides journeys to Frimley Park Hospital, the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, and locations in between.
During the first six months of operation, the service completed 573 trips for medical appointments, with Frimley Park Hospital emerging as the most popular destination so far.
The recent donation from the Farnham Institute Charity ensures the continuation of the service for several more months, but additional funding is still needed to keep it going in the long term.
Richard Davies, hoppa’s general manager, said: “This grant is fantastic news and reflects just how valued Farnham Hospital hoppa has become in a short space of time. However, continued community and organisational support is vital if we are to keep this invaluable service running for those who depend on it.”
In addition to the Farnham Institute Charity, Farnham Hospital hoppa has received grants from Farnham Town Council, Waverley Borough Council, The Hedgehogs Farnham, the Dempster Trust and Farnham Rotary.
Residents who need transport to hospital appointments are encouraged to get in touch to register their details and find out more about using the service. This can be done by visiting Farnham Hospital hoppa at www.hoppa.org.uk or by calling 01428 681701.
Farnham Institute Charity was originally created in 1890 by a brewer and benefactor George Trimme. It makes grants for charitable purposes which are for the general benefit of the inhabitants of Farnham.
