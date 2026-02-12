Royalty is coming to Farnham this afternoon as HRH The Duke of Edinburgh will be in town to celebrate its craft, heritage and creativity.
His Royal Highness will be learning about the special role of craft locally during visits to the University of the Creative Arts and Farnham Pottery.
He is also expected to speak to makers and people involved with Farnham Maltings, The New Ashgate Gallery, Farnham Town Council and others in a visit hailed as “a landmark moment in Farnham’s continuing journey as England’s first designated World Craft Town”.
More follows.
