Waverley Borough Council has transferred a number of parks, recreation grounds and community facilities to town and parish councils ahead of the authority being folded into a new West Surrey council.
At a meeting on Tuesday, February 10, the council’s Liberal Democrat-led executive approved a programme of Community Asset Transfers in advance of Local Government Reorganisation in 2027.
Waverley is due to be replaced by West Surrey, which is expected to take on more than £4 billion in aggregated debt from Woking, Spelthorne, Runnymede and Surrey.
Cllr Paul Follows, Leader of Waverley Borough Council and Leader of Godalming Town Council, said: “This Liberal Democrat administration has acted early and decisively to protect the parks, recreation grounds, community centres and green spaces that matter most to residents.
“With the new unitary council inheriting unprecedented levels of debt, it is right that we take responsible steps now to ensure these assets remain in local hands and safeguarded for future generations.”
To Farnham Town Council: Morley Road Recreation Ground; Badshot Lea Recreation Ground; Baldreys Recreation Ground; The Borelli Walk; Oast House Recreation Ground; Rowledge Recreation Ground; Thurbans Road Open Space; Wrecclesham Recreation Ground; Badshot Lea Football Club; Weybourne Road Allotments; Six Bells Allotments (Hale Road).
To Haslemere Town Council: War Memorial Recreation Ground; High Lane Recreation Ground and Community Centre.
To Godalming Town Council: The Burys Field; Canon Bowring Recreation Ground; Lammas Land (section adjacent to Bridge Gate House); Charterhouse Green; Crown Court Toilets; Wilfrid Noyce Centre; Scout Hut adjacent to The Burys Field; Scout and Guide Hut, Seymour Road; and North Street (Farncombe) Car Park Toilets.
To Chiddingfold Parish Council: Coxcombe Recreation Ground; Chiddingfold Village Green.
To Ewhurst Parish Council: Ewhurst Cricket Club; The Glebe Community Centre.
The programme will remain open to allow towns and parishes to bring forward proposals for additional land where appropriate.
