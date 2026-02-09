The Museum of Farnham has retained its full accreditation status, confirming it meets national standards for museum management, collections care and visitor experience.
Museum Accreditation, run by Arts Council England on behalf of the UK Accreditation Partnership, is the industry benchmark for well-run museums and galleries.
Accreditation recognises museums that meet the highest standards and helps organisations secure funding, attract donors and build visitor confidence.
Lauren Wayland, museum manager, said: “Maintaining our accreditation status is a significant milestone in the development of the museum as a valued resource for visitors and the local community.
“This award represents years of dedication and hard work by staff and volunteers, both past and present. We are proud that our commitment to excellence, conservation and public engagement has been recognised by Arts Council England.”
The Museum of Farnham, located in West Street, shares the town’s history, from its prehistoric roots and hop-growing boom to its craft heritage and Georgian past. It holds a collection of more than 60,000 objects relating to Farnham and the surrounding area.
Items in the collection are found, produced in, or closely associated with, Farnham and nearby villages. They include archaeology, archives, including the William Cobbett and John Henry Knight archives, fine art, crafts, textiles and social history.
The museum has been part of Farnham Maltings since 2012 and operates with support from Waverley Borough Council and Farnham Town Council.
Accreditation applies to museums of all sizes, from volunteer-run organisations to national institutions.
There are almost 1,800 UK museums taking part in the scheme, which is regarded as one of the most effective developments in the sector and a model for similar schemes overseas.
Founded in 1961, the Museum of Farnham is a local history museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the heritage of the town and surrounding area.
It is based in Willmer House, a Grade I listed Georgian townhouse, which forms part of the museum’s collection.
The museum also manages a walled garden and the Garden Gallery, a popular community hire space.
