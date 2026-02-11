More than 16,000 toy bricks have been used to create a new penguin-themed trail at Birdworld for the February half-term break.
Running from February 14 to 22, Squid and Friends’ Challenge has been developed with Bordon-based creative studio Iconic Bricks. The trail features brick models of Squid, one of the park’s Humboldt penguins, along with 15 other penguins placed around the site.
Visitors can follow the trail through the park while learning more about penguins, their habitats and how they survive in the wild. The event concludes with an indoor display of larger penguin models in the Palm Café.
Gemma Payne, sales director at Iconic Bricks, said: “Working with Birdworld this February half term has been really special for us, particularly as the Park is right on our doorstep.
“We’ve had so much fun creating a trail of colourful brick penguins that visitors of all ages can enjoy together, and it’s been great to see how naturally it fits into Birdworld’s playful, family-focused approach.
“Designing a custom model of Squid has been a real highlight. She’s such a character, and knowing that her brick twin will stay at the Park after the half term event makes the project even more meaningful for us.”
Squid became known to visitors after forming a close bond with another penguin, known simply as Penguin, who helped guide her when she developed cataracts as a chick. She later lost an eye but remains part of the colony and has since paired up with a mate named Kraken.
James Robson, general manager at Birdworld, said: “February is a brilliant time to wrap up warm and explore the Park, and this trail gives families a really fun way to do just that.
“As visitors follow Squid and her penguin friends around Birdworld, they’ll also discover the real-life birds that live here and learn more about the different habitats they come from.
“Squid has become a much-loved character with our visitors over the last couple of years. Her story, bravery and resilience are a real testament to just how incredible our birds are, and we love that this trail gives her fans a new way to connect with her.
“We’re also pleased that Squid’s brick figure will become a permanent fixture at the Park once the trail ends – we’ll be sharing details of where she’ll be placed very soon.
“And once families have finished exploring outdoors, they can head inside to warm up in our new 17,000 sq ft Play Barn, enjoy the indoor play areas and relax with a hot drink.”
After half-term the brick model of Squid will remain at the park, which is located at Holt Pound, near Farnham.
More information is available at birdworld.co.uk/whats-on-events.
