Staff at a Farnham-based pub company have raised more than £80,000 for two charities after completing 100km walking challenge across the Western Front.
New Dawn Pubs and local business partners raised the funds, including gift aid, for Help for Heroes and Finley’s Touch following the company’s 2025 Charity Challenge.
A team of 40 walkers, including colleagues from New Dawn Pubs alongside partners Insta Group in Wokingham, 1st Call Trees and The Barley Mow in Tilford, completed the route from Lochnagar Crater in northern France to the Menin Gate in Belgium.
The walk retraced ground closely connected to British military history and remembrance.
Organisers said choosing Help for Heroes was particularly significant in 2025, marking 80 years since VE Day.
As with previous charity events, participating companies and suppliers funded the entire challenge, ensuring all money raised goes directly to the charities.
Mark Robson, managing director of New Dawn Pubs, said: “Choosing Help for Heroes in 2025 felt especially meaningful as we marked 80 years since VE Day.
“Walking across the Western Front was a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made, and it gave real purpose to every painful mile we covered.
“To raise over £80,000 alongside our colleagues and local business friends is something we’re incredibly proud of, and we hope it makes a genuine difference to the lives of those these charities support.”
Help for Heroes supports Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families with physical, mental health, welfare and social support.
Finley’s Touch supports children diagnosed with cancer and their families across south-east England, providing practical and emotional help including hospital survival bags and financial grants.
New Dawn Pubs was founded by Mark Robson, former chair of the British Institute of Innkeeping, alongside board directors Mark Williams, Julian Clarke and Julie Phipps.
The company was established following the sale of Red Mist Leisure to Red Lion Holdings.
The New Dawn Pubs collection includes The Castle in Farnham, The Gomshall Mill near Guildford and The Red Lion in Odiham.
