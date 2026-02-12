Farnham welcomed royalty today as HRH The Duke of Edinburgh learned about the town’s reputation for craft and creativity in a double visit.
His Royal Highness tried his hand at glassblowing and stained-glass window-making during visits to the University of the Creative Arts and Farnham Pottery.
He also learned about Farnham’s status as a World Craft Town with representatives from the World Crafts Council meeting the royal visitor on a day of celebration.
The UCA was his first stop of the afternoon in what Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Lyndsay Duthie called the “inaugural royal visit” in its 170-year history.
His attempt as glassblowing caused a little anxiety with his security team as they viewed the furnaces, dangerous tools and chemicals but the royal “did brilliantly” according to tutor Laura Quinn.
The latter also presented His Royal Highness with a teardrop glass vase, similar to the one he made earlier, while the Duke also received artwork created by second year BA Graphic Design student, Ella Stevenson.
He concluded by wishing UCA “congratulations on 170 years of developing all those essential arts and crafts and keeping the creative flame well and truly alight.
“I hope you will continue to do that for many years to come,” added the royal visitor before heading to Wrecclesham where he was welcomed to Farnham Potttery by owners, Guy, Elaine and Alex Hains.
His Royal Highness was introduced by Lord Lieutenant Michael More-Molyneux to mayor, Cllr George Murray, and town clerk, Iain Lynch, with the latter leading the tour.
The royal visitor met staff from the town council, Farnham Maltings, Creative Response, FADEG and members of the Farnham Creatives Network and West Street Potters.
Craft Town co-ordinator Pippa Hufton also let HRH in on a Transatlantic Zoom meeting before the royal met a variety of craftspeople of all ages from young potters to furniture makers and The New Ashgate Gallery team.
The visit finished with the unveiling of a plaque and a speech by HRH urging the town to “keep up its good work”.
He said: “It’s lovely to see the enthusiasm for all that you do and I thank you for sharing that passion with me.”
More in next week's Herald.
