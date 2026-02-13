Parking in Farnham has come under renewed scrutiny, with residents raising concerns over charges, safety and maintenance in town centre car parks.
Ionela Emmett, a Farnham resident, told a recent meeting of Waverley Borough Council’s Executive that ongoing roadworks were already discouraging visitors and harming local traders, and that the cost of parking was compounding the problem.
“In certain car parks daily fees have now reached £25, charges comparable to central London, not a small suburban town.
“Unfortunately, the quality of these facilities does not reflect these prices. The spaces are narrow, bins are overflowing, lighting is poor, potholes remain unrepaired and overgrown vegetation remains unmanaged.”
She said these issues had been reported by residents since October, but that the response from the council had focused on limited funding, with no clear timeline for improvements.
She claimed safety was a particular concern.
“Females are struggling to park in these car parks because they feel insecure,” she said. “Literally, if you get mugged, robbed or beaten, no one will come to see you because they can’t see you. In the first place it’s pitch black. We’re literally left in the dark.”
Ms Emmett said residents felt they were contributing through council tax and parking fees without seeing tangible improvements in return.
“As from now, it seems we’re just contributing to council tax and parking fees, but nothing of value in return being distributed to benefit residents.”
She questioned spending priorities, citing the installation of solar-powered parking machines and signage advertising increased charges.
“There’s no money for lighting, cleaning, or stickers, yet there is money for boards where you can advertise the parking charges are going up. Does that seem fair as an expense?”
She also said some elderly residents were confused by the machines, adding to frustration.
According to Ms Emmett, some shoppers are now choosing to travel to Aldershot, where parking is free.
Residents are now calling for constructive engagement rather than confrontation.
“We don’t want to be in conflict with our council but we will have to become a bit more thorough and firm about our position,” she said.
“We are ready to start a campaign about reconsidering using your parking facilities. If we are paying for rubbish, it’s not worth the money spent.
“We don’t want to be at knives with our own council, we want to collaborate. We want to help Farnham stay alive.”
At the council meeting, members agreed to respond to Ms Emmett’s concerns in writing.
The debate comes as the Liberal Democrat-led administration at Waverley Borough Council has proposed the introduction of free parking for Blue Badge holders in all council-managed car parks across the borough.
The proposal was put forward by council leader Cllr Paul Follows during the first stage of discussions on the 2026/27 budget.
If approved, Blue Badge holders would be able to park free of charge in Waverley Borough Council car parks without the need for additional permits or qualifying benefits.
Alongside this proposal,The debate comes as the Liberal Democrat-led administration at Waverley Borough Council has proposed free parking for Blue Badge holders in all council-run car parks.
The council confirmed there will be no changes to parking charges of up to 8 hours, with Sundays remaining free. Evening charges, where they apply, will stay capped at £1.40.
The proposal was put forward by council leader Cllr Paul Follows during initial discussions on the 2026/27 budget
The full budget debate will take place at the end of February, with any approved changes expected to come into effect in April 2026.
However, parking policy has already become politically charged.
Earlier proposals that would have seen anyone staying longer than four hours in key car parks charged up to £25 were revised following criticism from local Conservatives, including Farnham and Bordon MP Gregory Stafford.
After Mr Stafford described the original plans as “frankly unbelievable behaviour”, the council confirmed it would continue to allow six-hour stays, while eight-hour charges would be retained in some car parks.
Mr Stafford said the change was a clear win for town centre workers, particularly those employed in hospitality, retail and leisure.
“Like many in the Farnham and Haslemere communities, I was shocked to see plans that would have charged around £25 just to go to work for more than four hours — which is the reality for most workers, especially those in pubs, shops and restaurants,” he said.
Conservative opposition leader at Waverley Borough Council, Cllr Jane Austin, welcomed the revision but warned that pressure had been needed to secure changes.
“It is abundantly clear that the Liberal Democrats are willing to take residents for granted unless they are challenged,” she said.
“Had Conservatives not formally raised concerns and made recommendations to the council, there is a real risk these proposals could have been pushed through as a stealth tax on our town centres.”
Mr Stafford added: “If we win the local elections in May, Conservatives will scrap the first hour of parking. It really is that simple.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.