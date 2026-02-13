A high-end hotel and hospitality chain is coming to East Hampshire in a UK-first as a resort near Liphook is set for a multi-million pound makeover.
Mövenpick Hampshire: Old Thorns is expected to open in late 2027 with the 194-room resort getting an “extensive renovation” in a big coup for the district and county.
Its owners want to elevate the 300-acre estate into a “world-class resort destination” that blends heritage with the sophistication of the Mövenpick brand.
The renovation will focus on the hotel’s guestrooms with an onus on “expanded wellness and leisure offerings” and “elevated dining concepts.”
The move – which follows an agreement with Accor and Dubai-based real estate development and investment firm, Select Group – is part of Mövenpick’s expansion in Europe with the foray into the United Kingdom following recent firsts in Poland, Greece and Italy.
Mövenpick Hampshire will be managed and operated by Accor under an agreement with Select Group with the move being hailed as a landmark development.
“Bringing Mövenpick to the UK marks an important step in strengthening our premium brand portfolio and reinforcing our growth commitment for this important market,” said Graham Dodd, Accor VP development for UK & Ireland.
“Mövenpick is a world-renowned brand recognised for its culinary excellence and environmental responsibility, which align perfectly with the expectations of UK guests.
“The Old Thorns estate provides an exceptional backdrop to introduce the brand in this incredibly important destination for Accor.”
Hopes are high the move will take Old Thorns to the “next level” with offerings including a championship-level golf course, 2,500 sqm of conference and meeting space, four restaurants, a wellness centre with a new spa, and a ballroom accommodating over 500 event guests.
Mövenpick pioneered the Swiss restaurant scene when founded in 1948 and evolved into an international hotel brand with inventive culinary excellence at its heart.
“Today, that same generous and creative hospitality lives on in each of its 130+ hotels around the world,” said a spokesperson for the firm.
Israr Liaqat, Group CEO, Select Group, said: “This property stands as a landmark of character and opportunity.
“Its celebrated history aligns seamlessly with Mövenpick’s commitment to authentic experiences and Swiss-inspired hospitality.
“Together with our trusted and established partner Accor, we will elevate this iconic property into a world-class resort destination, blending heritage with the sophistication of the Mövenpick brand.”
Comments
