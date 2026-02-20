It won’t be long until the eyes of the snooker world are on Sheffield as the start of the 2026 World Championships is under two months away.
But there will be a voice missing in the commentary box at The Crucible following the recent passing of a legend who delighted millions on and off the green baize.
Members of the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League have been lucky enough to enjoy an audience with the late John Virgo on two occasions.
The man famed for his trick shots, colourful waistcoats and legendary refrain of “where’s the cueball going” holds a place in the heart of local players and fans as ‘JV’ was the special guest at presentation nights in 2002 and 2016.
Many consider the latter event the greatest in the league’s history as he teamed up with Steve Davis for the 20th anniversary showpiece at a packed Lindford WMC.
Virgo provided the commentary on that occasion with the 1979 UK Championship winner delighting with quips like “it’s yellow for a night with Stephen Hendry” in a nod to his Big Break past.
Former FDBSL chairman, Ken Scott, has fond memories of a man who asked everyone from Jimmy White to John Parrott to “pot as many balls as you can” in the early 90s.
Mr Scott said: “He did the first presentation night on his own and he was terrific, as he did his trick shocks, brought out the wig and did his impressions, which were great.
“The second was with Davis for our 20th anniversary presentation night – he was a really nice guy and his trick shots were absolutely brilliant.
“Both times he came he was really good. I don’t think there will anyone like him again, because the only comparable ones these days are Davis and Dennis Taylor.”
