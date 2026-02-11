Nationally, food insecurity remains a serious concern. In 2024, 27 percent of children were growing up in food-insecure households, according to the Trussell Trust. Research from The Food Foundation shows that the risk of hunger increases in households with more than two children and in single-parent families. These figures highlight the importance of local, easy-to-access food support, so children do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from.