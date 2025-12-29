With Surrey on the brink of a major shake-up, Haslemere is taking its future into its own hands. The county will split into two unitary authorities in 2027, and the familiar Borough, District, and County councils will vanish. That leaves a question hanging over who will look after the town’s parks, recreation grounds, and community spaces. Haslemere Town Council (HTC) isn’t waiting to find out.
Determined to protect the town’s amenities, HTC has moved quickly to secure freehold transfers of key sites from Waverley Borough Council. With budgets under the new authorities likely to focus on statutory services like education and transport, discretionary spending on local parks and community centres could otherwise fall by the wayside.
Several of Haslemere’s key community sites are now on track to become the responsibility of the Town Council. These include the Scotland Lane ‘Rec’ at the Haslemere War Memorial Recreation Ground, Woolmer Hill Recreation Ground with its athletics track, artificial pitch and pavilion, High Lane Community Centre and recreation ground, and Church Meadow on Church Lane. In December, Waverley’s Executive gave the Scotland Lane Recreation Ground the go-ahead in principle, with final decisions on all site transfers expected in February 2026.
The Council is also taking on full responsibility for the Beacon Hill Children’s Recreation Ground. By spring, Haslemere Town Council will own and manage the site entirely, ensuring it remains a safe, well-maintained space for local children and families in 2026.
Cllr Malcolm Carter, Chair of the LGR Working Party, said: “By taking over these local amenities, the Town Council is ensuring that they will be better maintained and protected for residents and future generations.”
Of course, taking responsibility comes with costs. While the one-off transfer fees – mainly Waverley’s legal and administrative costs – can be met from HTC’s reserves, ongoing running costs will be added to the council’s budget. The draft 2026 budget shows a precept increase of just over £10 per year for a Band D property – less than a pound a month – keeping Haslemere well below the national average.
