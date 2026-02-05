The second marriage, in which Foxe played a leading role, was between Prince Arthur, eldest son of Henry VII, and Catherine of Aragon in November 1501. Foxe, as Lord Privy Seal, went to meet the young Spanish princess when she arrived in Plymouth, and escorted her to London - the details of these plans still survive in Foxe’ s own hand. By this time Foxe had moved from Durham to the plum seat of Winchester, the richest see in England, as King Henry was keen to have him nearer the royal court. When in February 1503, William Warham was made Archbishop of Canterbury, Foxe is reputed to have snapped to Warham that “Canterbury had a higher seat but Winchester was more succulent”, clearly alluding to the immense wealth of the latter.