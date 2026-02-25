Farnham’s clock tower has stopped ticking as specialist repairs are carried out to restore the historic landmark.
Residents on The Borough and Castle Street have been left frozen in time - and it is not because of the ongoing roadworks.
Just after Christmas, residents began noticing that the clock overlooking Castle Street and The Borough was no longer showing the correct time and had stopped its regular chiming.
Resident Anne Cranshaw said: “I started to notice the clock wasn’t working before Christmas as I usually wake up, make a cup of tea and the chimes of the clock alert me to the time of day. Suddenly they stopped and I noticed that the hands on the clock had also stopped.
“It is important the clock is fixed and maintained as I often see many residents and tourists looking up at the clock in town in delight. So much is changing in the town at the minute so it would be great if we could keep the clock ticking as it once did.”
However, it is not the bank’s responsibility to ensure the town is on time, as maintenance falls to Amalgamated Berkshire Holdings Ltd.
A spokesperson for the property management company said: “We are aware of an issue with the clock and we’ve had specialists come to look at a mechanical issue with it recently. We will have it repaired as soon as we are able.”
The clock was built 157 years ago on the corner of Castle Street and The Borough, on the site of The Goat’s Head pub.
The original building at the prominent corner location was demolished in the late 1920s and replaced in 1930 by new town hall buildings on South Street, designed by Harold Falkner in the neo-Georgian style.
