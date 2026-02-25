Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity has announced it will offer UK-wide distribution and educational screenings of the documentary The Dyslexic Advantage.
The Farnham-based charity said the 45-minute film will be available for one-off screenings in schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.
The documentary promotes an understanding of dyslexia and challenges traditional perceptions of the condition. It explores how dyslexic thinking can contribute to creativity, innovation and problem-solving, and highlights strengths including spatial reasoning and entrepreneurial skills.
The charity has previously screened the film at spotlight events, where attendees responded positively.
One attendee said: “I found the film incredibly inspiring. So much food for thought.”
Another said they would advocate for the film to be shown in the school where they work.
The film was developed by The Dyslexic Advantage, a US-based nonprofit founded by Drs Brock and Fernette Eide. The organisation promotes research and awareness focused on the abilities associated with dyslexia.
Author Margaret Rooke described the documentary as “fascinating and empowering for anyone with dyslexia, their families, teachers and friends”.
Helen Arkell said a fee will apply for educational and workplace screenings.
