Pressure from the Herald and local politicians appears to have paid off after Homes England agreed to crunch talks over the future of a notorious eyesore in the heart of Farnham.
Representatives from the government housing agency will meet Greg Stafford MP and members of Farnham Town Council and Waverley Borough Council (WBC) on Friday to discuss the stalled redevelopment of the Woolmead site.
The vacant town-centre plot has been one of Farnham’s most persistent issues since 2018, with Homes England yet to confirm a successful bidder despite repeated assurances that progress is being made.
The meeting follows months of sustained pressure, including the Herald’s We Mead Action campaign, which has repeatedly called on Homes England to explain delays and urged senior figures to account to Farnham residents over the long-derelict “crater” site.
Residents and councillors have criticised the quango for what they describe as a lack of transparency, amid claims the organisation has delayed progress by failing to work closely with local developers and stakeholders.
Homes England confirmed in January that multiple bids had been shortlisted, with the process expected to conclude by the end of February.
Mr Stafford said he had raised Woolmead in Parliament, written directly to ministers and worked to bring key parties together in an effort to unlock progress on what he described as one of Farnham’s “most damning failures”.
He said: “I have made Woolmead a clear priority and worked for many months to secure this meeting with Homes England.
“This is a site that has sat empty for far too long. Residents are tired of promises and press releases.”
Residents also backed the call for the future of the site to be decided.
Campaigner Aidan Heathcote said: "Like all of the stuff to do with the Woolmead, it is now too late and the damage has been done. As usual no one takes the rap for the failings of the past .
“Cynically I don't even think lessons have been learnt. The only thought is a compulsory purchase order but how could WBC pay for the site?”
Cllr Liz Townsend, Waverley’s Lib Dem deputy leader and planning portfolio holder, said discussions would include the SANG requirement, with planning officers attending Friday’s meeting alongside Cllr Tony Fairclough, representing Waverley’s executive.
