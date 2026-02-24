Tributes have been paid to former Waverley councillor and mayor Dr Rosemary Thomas, who gave decades of service to Farnham’s civic and cultural life.
Dr Thomas, a Liberal Democrat councillor, died peacefully at the end of January.
She was widely known for her work in local politics, heritage protection and education, as well as her involvement in numerous community organisations.
Former Farnham mayor Christopher Bruce described her as “a lovely and intelligent lady” who made a lasting contribution to the town.
Mr Bruce recalled standing for election alongside Dr Thomas in 1990, when she successfully stood for Waverley Borough Council while he was elected to Farnham Town Council.
“I have on my wall now a Farnham Herald photo of the six of us Liberal Democrats, looking shell shocked, having just been told that we had all been elected,” he said.
He said he had first met Dr Thomas through her work protecting Farnham’s endangered heritage, an issue she remained passionate about throughout her public life.
The pair worked together on a range of local initiatives, including during Mr Bruce’s time on both Farnham Town Council and later Waverley Borough Council.
Mr Bruce said Dr Thomas’s dedication to the town never came into doubt and that he had always believed she would become mayor.
“There never was a doubt in my mind that she would become mayor,” he said. “She will be sorely missed.”
Beyond politics, Dr Thomas played a significant role in Farnham’s cultural and educational community. She lectured at Farnham Castle, The Open University and U3A, and contributed to organisations including the Farnham Society, Windsor Almshouses, Waverley Borough Council and the Tilford Bach Society.
Her death notice described her as a loving wife, mother and cherished grandmother whose work in Farnham touched many lives.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at St Thomas-on-The Bourne Church on Friday, March 6, at 2pm. Family and friends are invited to attend.
