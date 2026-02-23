A date has been provisionally set for the trial of two boys accused of murdering a 15-year-old Farnham student who was stabbed to death in Guildford woodland.
The pair, who are aged 15 and 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged following the death of Luis Guembes in woodland in Stoke Park on January 19.
Despite the best efforts of police, paramedics, and members of the public, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquest the following week heard Luis had been stabbed in the back of the abdomen.
The All Hallows student and Aldershot Town fan was described as a “kind young boy, caring friend and a talented footballer” by his family.
The two defendants appeared at Guildford Crown Court this morning (Monday, February 23), where they spoke only to confirm their identities. No pleas were entered during the hearing.
They face charges of murder, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article.
Pleas are due to be entered at a further hearing on May 15. The pair were remanded in youth custody until that date.
The court heard that, if not guilty pleas are entered, the case is expected to be listed for trial in October, with proceedings likely to last between three and four weeks.