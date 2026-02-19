A frozen drinks business that achieved viral success on social media is set to open a new venue at Brightwells Yard in Farnham under a new name.
MELT MELT, founded by entrepreneur Zack Hayter, is expected to open in late March or early April, marking the next chapter for the popular brand previously known as The Slush Truck.
The business first launched in April 2011 as a mobile operation run from a 1970s Renault van before rapidly growing in popularity and expanding into a physical shop in Alton.
Trading as The Slush Truck, it built a strong following through distinctive branding and high-profile social media content, with videos on TikTok attracting millions of likes and views and drawing customers from as far afield as Tamworth and Southampton.
The brand became known for offering more than 24 slush flavours alongside milkshakes, ice cream and a range of American, Korean and Japanese confectionery.
Earlier this year, Zack announced the closure of the Alton shop, describing the move as the start of a “new chapter” and promising “something bigger and brighter”.
The new Brightwells venue will build on the success of The Slush Truck while expanding its offerings.
Zack said: “I believe Brightwells is a separate entity from the rest of the town centre and it is my dream location given its proximity to the cinema, soft-play area and the new Little Gym.
“I was at Brightwells for the beach event last summer and it was a massive success, so I decided to make my stay permanent.
“I’m an independent business and it will take some time to move in as I’m doing most of the work myself, from laying the floor to creating the cabinets.
“I watched with a little bit of jealousy as contractors moved in to help others, I’m doing 14-hour days helping with everything.”
A spokesperson for Brightwells said: “We’re delighted to officially welcome Melt Melt to Brightwells. Their decision to join us in March 2026 marks another exciting step forward in our mission.
“At Brightwells, we aim to strike a balance between well-loved national brands and high-quality local operators, and Melt Melt fits our profile perfectly.”
