There has been an outpouring of support for the Bishop of Guildford, Rt Rev’d Andrew Watson, who has been given just weeks to live.
Earlier this month, Bishop Andrew revealed that he had inoperable cancer. At the time he hoped to have chemotherapy and carry on his duties as bishop until at least Easter.
But on February 19 he wrote to members of the Diocese of Guildford that he now knew the primary tumour on his pancreas to be an ‘adenosquamous carcinoma’ which is rare and aggressive and chemotherapy would probably do more harm than good. He said he was also feeling weaker every day.
Bishop Andrew wrote that he had “plucked up the courage to ask: “So how long might I have to live?”
The reply was: “You'd be doing well if you were still alive in a month's time”.
He said that his main focus now would be on “cheerfully persisting towards a good death” so he had passed interim leadership of the diocese to Rt Rev’d Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking.
He also wrote that he did not fear dying: “I find to my relief that my faith in the ‘resurrection of the body and the life everlasting’ has only grown stronger over the past few weeks”.
The news of his terminal illness has sent shockwaves through the diocese, with a vigil taking place from midday to 10pm today at Guildford Cathedral on Monday to pray for him and his family.
Bishop Andrew said that he and his family had been inundated with a “tidal wave of love, prayer and goodwill that has swept us along, adding: “It’s wonderful to know ourselves so upheld and supported by thousands of people around the diocese, the nation and beyond.”
Bishop Andrew is known as a traditionalist within the Church of England and Rev’d David Uffindell, Rector of Farnham, told the Herald: “In the challenging debates of recent years, he has been a brave advocate for the traditional teaching of the church”.
He added: “Bishop Andrew has been a much-loved bishop, colleague and friend to so many parishes in the diocese of Guildford.
“He is thoughtful in his teaching and preaching, passionate about mission and creative in connecting with a changing, cultural landscape. As Chair of the House of Clergy in Guildford diocese, it has been a privilege and joy to work alongside him.
“His unexpected stepping down is a great sadness and his most recent diagnosis a dreadful shock. We continue to pray for Bishop Andrew, his family and his many friends across the world at this time.”
Rev’d Sandy Clarke from The Bourne Parish said: “Bishop Andrew’s support for me personally and for our parish has meant a lot.
“His final letter to the churches is filled with hope, faith and humility. My prayer for us all is that we can meet our own death with the grace and courage Bishop Andrew is openly demonstrating. Even at such a time, he continues to lead and inspire us.”
