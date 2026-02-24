The event offered an early look at the retirement housing scheme, which developers say has been designed with input from local residents and organisations during the planning process.
The development has involved regional contractors, suppliers and professional services during construction, with further jobs expected once the site becomes fully operational.
Rebecca Johnson, sales director at McCarthy Stone, said the aim was to ensure the scheme reflected the character of the village.
“From the very beginning, our aim has been to create a place that feels part of Liphook, not separate from it,” she said. “That means listening early, working with local people, and designing spaces that support everyday living and community connections.”
Developers said early engagement included discussions with nearby residents and local groups to help ensure the project complements the surrounding neighbourhood, with further consultation planned as residents move in.
The apartments have been designed to support independent living, with shared communal areas intended to encourage social interaction among residents.
Following the preview event, one-to-one tours of the show apartments are now available by appointment.
