The Donkey will not reopen as a pub: That seems to be the likely outcome now the property near Elstead is under offer with planning permission granted for conversion into a family home.
Time was called on March 10, 2024, when landlords Lee and Helen Francis served their last drink there, having run the pub for 25 years.
They were known as ‘legendary landlords’ and went on to run The Barley Mow in The Sands. Helen died after a short illness last July but Lee is still cooking up a storm in the kitchen of the revitalised village pub.
He said of The Donkey: “It will be two years next month since we left and we haven’t heard anything, but it’s not really our business anymore.
“If I'm honest, I thought it if we couldn't get it going, being the 'legendary landlords' that you've quoted us as being, then it wouldn't be long before it turned into housing. I don't think it will open again.”
David Munro, the Waverley councillor who represents Western Commons Ward, in which The Donkey is located, said: “It is always a shame when a long-standing public amenity has to close.
“But having read the planning officer's report I reluctantly have to agree with officers that The Donkey simply isn't viable in today's world.”
The Donkey was originally two cottages which became a pub around 1850. It was then named The Half-Way House because it provided a welcome stop for people travelling between Farnham and Elstead.
Cllr Munro added: “There are several excellent, larger and more conveniently located pubs nearby and I'm not surprised that The Donkey was suffering from a diminution of trade. It's also heavily reliant on vehicle passing trade but only on a B-road.”
The result is that last orders have been called.
