Farnham residents are urging the council to introduce more “practical and community-minded” parking measures during ongoing town centre roadworks.
A petition, launched online by local resident Ionela Emmett, calls on Waverley Borough Council to maintain the £1 parking offer for Monday to Thursday afternoons and make Brightwell Car Park free while extensive works remain under way.
Works on The Borough are expected to continue until spring, with later phases of the Farnham Infrastructure Programme (FIP), including Castle Street, likely to extend disruption until at least November.
The petition states: “Access to the town centre is already restricted, and high parking charges only make it harder for residents and visitors. Maintaining affordable parking during the FIP works is essential to support local businesses and community life.”
Ms Emmett said: “What frustrates me the most is parking has become almost like a political ball game for politicians instead of thinking what is best for the town and its residents.
“I want to see the councillors do more and raise their voices against the leaders at Waverley. I want councillors who come and clean the vegetation, pick up the litter, sit there and address all the issues that the residents are going through, not somebody who just sits there to get his £400 a month.”
The petition highlights several concerns, including restricted access caused by road closures and diversions, delays linked to public holidays and weather, poorly maintained car parks, and higher parking costs compared with nearby towns.
Organisers say the proposed measures would provide “stability and fairness” during a prolonged period of disruption, helping ensure residents continue to visit local shops, cafés and services.
The e-petition, which opened on January 29, has so far attracted 50 signatures and will remain open until 15 March 2026. Ms Emmett said she has also received additional written signatures and expects more support in the coming weeks.
A spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council said it was “aware of the concerns” and would “consider proposals in line with the programme’s schedule and operational requirements.”
The petition is online at: https://modgov.waverley.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=20&RPID=59476974&HPID=59476974
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.