The council’s latest Tenant Satisfaction Measures (TSM) survey found overall satisfaction increased to 77 percent, up from 70 percent previously.
Residents reported higher satisfaction with the condition and safety of their homes, with 82 percent saying their homes are safe and 79 percent describing them as well maintained. Satisfaction with repairs also rose to 75 percent.
The survey also found 79 percent of tenants felt they were treated fairly and with respect, while 73 percent said they were kept informed about housing services.
Neighbourhood services recorded lower but broadly stable satisfaction levels, ranging between 60 percent and 64 percent. Residents highlighted concerns including anti-social behaviour, communal areas and the need for more visible local support.
Complaint handling only scored 29 percent despite a slight improvement. The council said it plans to review complaint trends more closely, provide additional staff training and improve how outcomes are tracked.
The results come as social landlords across England face increased scrutiny under national Tenant Satisfaction Measures introduced by the Regulator of Social Housing.
The council has also introduced regular housing drop-in sessions, allowing tenants and leaseholders to meet housing officers without appointments to discuss issues such as repairs, rent and anti-social behaviour.
Cllr Paul Rivers, co-portfolio holder for housing operations and services, said: "It's encouraging to see more of our tenants telling us they are satisfied with their homes and the services they receive.
"We know there is still more to do, particularly around listening to residents and improving how we handle complaints."
Terry Daubney, chair of Waverley Tenants' Panel, said the results showed progress but added that further improvements were needed.
"We are moving in the right direction and will continue working with the council to push for further improvements," he said.
The Tenant Satisfaction Measures form part of a national system designed to hold social housing landlords accountable for service standards.
