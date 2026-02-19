The Surrey Hills are alive with the sound of change as plans for a “farmstead” development in Tilford have been approved despite questions over its future residents.
A sprawling 1960s home at Starcross Farm and some of its adjacent buildings will be demolished to make way for five family-size homes.
The owner of the existing six-bedroom house intends to live in one of the new homes off Green Lane, with the remainder going on the open market.
But there was some speculation when the scheme came before Waverley Borough Council on Wednesday (February 18) with objector Andrew Carter highlighting the lack of contact and consultation from the applicant.
“Note the way the houses are clustered together – no way does it address any of the housing need that Tilford has,” said Mr Carter to the WBC Planning Committee.
“There has been no attempt to contact neighbours. I believe this is an executive compound designed primarily as weekend or holiday home for members of one family.”
Objectors David Evans, representing a neighbour, and Nigel Morland of Tilford Parish Council called the scheme “overdevelopment” while Cllr David Munro believes it will look “very obtrusive”.
He said: “There’s a good development struggling to get out here but I don’t think this is it.”
“Residents have raised valid concerns – the delivery of four addition dwellings does not outweigh the harm caused to the green belt,” said Cllr Daniel Hussein in a further criticism of the Janet Ibru’s application.
But there were supporters with WBC planners highlighting an 18 per cent reduction in footprint, the “informal and ad-hoc” layout and increased open space in recommending approval during the meeting in Godalming.
And crucially, the application was comfortably approved with Cllr Terry Weldon saying: “Don’t let the perfect get in way of the good – it’s an acceptable proposal.”
