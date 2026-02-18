The Farnham Residents Group has formally withdrawn from Waverley Borough Council’s administration, citing growing concerns over decision-making processes and transparency within the council.
The decision comes ahead of local elections on May 7 and the launch of a new Unitary Authority that will replace Surrey County Council and the Boroughs and Districts of Waverley, Guildford, Woking, Surrey Heath, Runnymede and Spelthorne.
The group had been part of a cross-party coalition nicknamed the rainbow alliance, alongside the Liberal Democrats, Labour, and Green Party councillors since 2019, a partnership initially formed to replace decades of single-party control.
The coalition was intended to foster collaborative governance, transparency, and accountability.
In 2023 the Liberal Democrats increased their grip on the borough council but with no party able to reach the figure for a majority, they continued the coalition.
However, tensions begun to arise as the executive shifted to consist of almost entirely of Liberal Democrats, with defections and a resignation leaving only one FRG member.
Cllr George Murray, leader of the Farnham Residents Group, said the decision followed months of frustration over what the group describes as increasingly centralised and opaque decision-making.
“The sense of partnership that once defined this administration has been steadily eroded,” he said.
“Decisions that affect residents’ lives are being taken without proper discussion or consultation.
“Our members’ voices are no longer being heard. For the sake of clarity for our residents, the council, and ourselves, believe the most honest course of action is to step away.”
The FRG will now operate as an independent group, pledging to scrutinise council decisions closely while continuing to support policies they consider in the public interest.
During its time in the administration, the group says it repeatedly raised concerns over major council projects and financial decisions, including cost overruns, poorly communicated infrastructure programmes, and contentious planning matters.
Despite these warnings, the group claims key decisions were approved with limited debate, leaving councillors unable to represent local residents effectively.
Cllr Murray added: “Our members have always engaged constructively, pushing for fair outcomes on issues like local parking, the Community Infrastructure Levy, and support for businesses.
“But when the administration repeatedly sidelines scrutiny, it undermines accountability and risks decisions being made that do not reflect community needs.”
The council has faced growing scrutiny over several high-profile projects. In recent months, councillors were asked to approve millions of pounds in overspending on developments, while promised local support initiatives, particularly in Farnham, were delayed or quietly withdrawn.
Councillor Jane Austin, leader of the Conservative group at Waverley, believes the FRG’s breakaway from the administration was “well overdue” before accusing WBC’s leader of straining relationships across the council.
She said: “In the last six months alone, councillors have been asked to wave through £7 million in cost overruns and back costly vanity projects such as 69 High Street in Godalming.
“In Farnham, businesses have seen promised support during the Farnham Infrastructure Programme works quietly dropped by the Lib Dems, while parking charges are hiked yet again.
“This breakaway is a further indictment of the Liberal Democrat’s actions - they are not delivering a well-run council focused on financial discipline. Instead, we see the political Executive operating as an echo chamber, failing to reflect the concerns of councillors and the communities we represent.”
The FRG emphasised it remains committed to working collaboratively with the council where possible, particularly to ensure a smooth transition from Waverley Borough Council to the new West Surrey authority.
At the same time, it said it will continue to hold the administration accountable where decisions fail to meet proper governance standards.
“Residents deserve a council that operates transparently, consults fully, and delivers projects responsibly,” Cllr Murray said.
“That is what we will continue to demand, independently, in the interests of our community.”
