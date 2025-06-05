What’s the greatest thing to happen in Farnham?
This question was posed during this far-from-ordinary musical about life in our town where the ferns grow.
Is it the Great Farnham Duck Race or the Hollywood lure of Bourne Wood? Maybe the fact it was home to a world champion racing driver, that J. Wilkinson once played for Farnham, or the feat of making the world’s longest paper chain?
Heck, even this laugh-out loud production could make a claim given its perfect blend of humour, history and poignancy.
Although the idea for Ordinary People may have originated in the Kentish town of Maidstone, the concept has travelled well to the western end of the North Downs.
We were treated to around a dozen songs, all based on a person, place, group or event in Farnham’s history from the past to present day. Each had a different style from 80s power pop to something approaching skiffle.
The show - built around the tight and very-talented musical quartet of Dom Gee-Burch, Joey Hickman, Sorrel Jordan and Anna Soden - begins with an almost nautical feel with the title song featuring an accordion and shanty-esque backing vocals. The multi-talented foursome were awesome and sung fantastically.
It doesn’t take long for traffic and roadworks to get a mention and the topic becomes a reoccurring theme, with a whole song devoted to gridlock. Moaning about Farnham traffic is one thing that brings people together, with the song also referencing Facebook chatter and an oft-made call for better cycling infrastructure from a certain user…
The song about the singing rag and bone man Charlie Wenham was a joy, ditto the follower about community garden stalwart Susie Crosby and how she started to dig life again after her divorce.
Every tale is based on real life with people responding to request from composer and writer Darren Clark for stories.
There was a nice blend of light and shade in the song about The William Cobbett and how it continued following the death of legendary landlord Pete Rolfe. We’re told about the Cobbett streak and the theft and return of its bust by ransom-making thieves with a social conscious.
There were also ditties to finding love with lattes in Lion & Lamb Yard and refreshing surprises for single mums in Borelli’s wine bar.
The second half was slightly darker, with songs about the ghosts of Farnham - like those in the Bush and St Andrew’s - and poignant pieces devoted to the Badshot Lea Brass Band and the fight against the odds of the inspirational Harry Barnley and his family.
If I’m being picky, the penultimate song about the Maltings felt a little self-congratulatory but the way Farnham came together in two months to secure its future was definitely worth a song and dance.
“It’s been great,” said the woman next to me in the audience.
“I’ve been to all three shows - maybe I’ll be in the Farnham Herald.”
I suspect you weren’t alone, mystery woman. This was definitely no ordinary production.
Ordinary People, Farnham Maltings, Sunday, June 1
