Yet in Britain today, many carers, both paid and unpaid, feel undervalued, overworked, and underpaid. Most suffer in silence. I know from conversations I have had with many that, given the chance to speak, their heartfelt passion and pain rush forth like a powerful tide, relentless, overwhelming, and impossible to ignore.
Despite years of promises, the Conservatives failed to deliver meaningful reform to social care. Their neglect has left care providers across the country desperate for staff, forced to rely on overseas workers just to survive. That is a symptom, not a solution. It reveals an indispensable sector left in crisis by political inaction.
The consequences are on our doorstep. In the Farnham and Bordon constituency, which also includes Haslemere and Liphook among others, there are more than 160 care homes. The message from those who I have spoken with is the same; they cannot find enough care workers to fill the gaps.
Malcolm Wilson, a dedicated, not-for-profit care home manager in Bordon told me that the care sector was the quiet heartbeat of our society where dignity is preserved, humanity is honoured, and compassion is tuned into action. The dedication and commitment of the local care workers I spoke with, Tameka and Arcelita, who residents affectionally call Tammy and Racy, was inspiring.
Statistics for Surrey show that in Farnham, Haslemere and other parts of Surrey, the vacancy rate was estimated to be 9.8 percent. In Hampshire, which includes Bordon and Liphook, the vacancy rate was estimated at 8.2 percent. These are significant numbers reflecting a huge national challenge; the vacancy rate in adult social care nationally sits at a worrying 8.3 percent approximately three times higher than the UK economic average vacancy rate of 2.8 percent.
The consequences of the Government’s misguided intention to raise the cost of renewing visas for existing care workers will worsen the problem. It will mean an increase in visa costs of a staggering 32 percent.
Social care is in crisis, with millions of people missing out on the care they need because there aren’t enough care workers. Imposing crippling Home Office fees on top of the Government’s misguided jobs tax will deepen the crisis, pushing many care homes to the brink and leaving our loved ones in the lurch.
The truth is that care workers play a crucial role in supporting our elderly, disabled, and the NHS. They deserve gratitude for their hard work, not demonisation.
Alison Bennett MP, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for care and carers who has been a determined champion for carers, spoke with me about the challenges we face in Farnham and Bordon.
She told me: “I am so proud that the Liberal Democrats have made championing carers a priority. Philosophically, I believe that everyone should be able to achieve their potential regardless of whether they have disabilities, are frail or vulnerable. Good care is the cornerstone to achieving this and is vital to creating a compassionate society.
“Having a care system that is there when we need it, regardless of personal circumstances is also the key to solving many other challenges we face in places like Farnham and Bordon. When care works well, people stay healthy for longer, they don’t need to go to the doctor as much and trips to A&E can be avoided, and it will also go a long way towards getting people out of hospital when medically they are ready to go home.
“All of this is only possible because of the millions of unpaid carers who look after their loved ones, often at great personal cost, be that through lost earnings or the toll on their own mental and physical health. Too often, family carers step in when the system fails them.
“Hand in hand, we owe social care workers and unpaid family carers a debt of gratitude for the vital work that they do. They deserve so much better than the government currently gives them. Khalil, the Liberal Democrats and I will keep fighting to get them a fair and just deal.”
Many care workers are also trapped on zero-hours contracts. The King’s Fund reports that 22 percent of the workforce, and over half of those in home care, lack guaranteed hours. How can we expect people to commit to this vital work without job security or a stable income? Low pay, insecure contracts, and a lack of recognition have made care work unattractive to many. That must change.
This is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a new carer’s minimum wage, at least £2 higher than the standard rate. It’s a simple, powerful step to help recruit and retain more British workers, restore dignity to the profession, and begin to build a system that truly values care.
But we must also recognise the silent army of unpaid carers, the family members, friends, and neighbours who keep our system going behind closed doors. They provide care out of love and necessity, often at enormous personal cost. It’s time we acknowledged their contribution properly, with better support, stronger workplace protections, guaranteed respite breaks, and legal recognition of their role.
This isn’t about party politics. It’s about doing what’s right. We cannot fix the care crisis without treating carers with the respect they deserve. That means fair pay. It means decent conditions. And it means a national commitment to building a system that works, not just for today, but for the long term.
