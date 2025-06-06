There’s a new rector in town. After 16 months with no-one in post, the Parish of Badshot Lea and Hale, north Farnham, has welcomed Reverend Alexa (Lexi) Russell as its new rector.
Rev Lexi was installed as rector at a service at St George’s Church, Badshot Lea, on Monday, June 2, attended by parish members, visiting clergy, councillors and other community representatives.
The Rt Rev Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking, installed Lexi as rector, while other parts of the ceremony were conducted by Rev Robert Jenkins, assistant archdeacon of Surrey, and Rev Tara Hellings, assistant area dean.
Lexi was assistant curate in the Wythenshawe Team in Manchester Diocese. She is in a civil partnership with Johanna Russell, a doctor, and they have a nine-month-old son Leo.
Lexi said: “What a welcome we have had. I am incredibly grateful to all those who took the time to welcome us into the parish. The lead up to this moment has been immense not just for the parish but also for me, and I’m incredibly excited to see what God has planned for us all.”
Monday’s service had its origins far back in the history of the Church of England and involved giving Lexi the ‘cure of souls’ – the spiritual responsibility for the parish – and the ‘temporalities’ of the parish, that is, the physical buildings and their contents.
Lexi was also led round the church in a symbolic series of acts which included having her hand placed on the door and receiving the keys, then tolling a bell; being seated in a chair (the ‘stall of the priest’); pouring water into the font; receiving a large Bible; and placing bread and wine on the altar.
Lexi will preside at her first service in the parish at St Mark’s, Upper Hale, on Sunday, June 8, at 11am. All are welcome.
