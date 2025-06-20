They won the toss, chose to bowl, and then watched India’s openers pile on the runs with worrying ease.
Posting in the BBC Sport live text, Dave offered his verdict: “The Indian openers look bulletproof to me. Yes, this is an attempt to provoke a string of wickets!”
As if on cue, moments later, Brydon Carse bowled four dot balls to KL Rahul before tempting him into an edge, safely caught by Joe Root at first slip.
Before long, debutant Sai Sudharsan edged Ben Stokes down the leg side and was caught by Jamie Smith for a duck.
The Headingley crowd cheered — but nowhere was the excitement greater than in the live chat, which quickly filled with messages from people suddenly claiming Farnham heritage and predicting more wickets.
“Arise, Sir Dave of Farnham,” one fan wrote.
Another said: “What a great bit of cricket from Dave in Farnham.”
“Farnham is not a place, it’s a state of mind,” added Jonathan from Salford.
Another added suspiciously, “Can I be honest? I’m starting to think these people aren’t really from Farnham…”
For now, England’s bowlers - and their fans - are grateful for Dave’s intervention. England’s chances of victory may well depend on whether Farnham “residents” stay online.
As for Jonathan in Salford’s comment: Farnham is both a place (a very pleasant one, in fact) and a state of mind.
