A new restaurant in Farnham is aiming to raise the bar for dining in the region after securing one of the UK’s most promising culinary talents.

The Third Monkey, an independently owned gastropub and fine dining restaurant, is set to open in mid-July at the former Liberal Club in South Street.

Adam Fisher enjoys one of his burgers. (The Third Monkey)

The venue will host an on-site butchery and several bars under the creative direction of executive chef Adam Fisher.

According the owners, the restaurant will offer “an ambitious, hyper-seasonal menu” that combines “elevated simplicity with a strong commitment to sustainability, zero waste practices, and locally sourced British produce”.

Chef Adam Fisher's burger at The Third Monkey, Farnham. (The Third Monkey)

General manager Charlie Francis said: “With The Third Monkey, we wanted to create more than just a place to eat or drink – we’ve built a destination.

“The ground floor is a vibrant gastropub and bar that’s relaxed and welcoming, while upstairs offers something unexpected for the area: an architecturally striking restaurant, a seasonal cocktail bar, and a roof terrace with weekend DJs creating a laid-back, late-night atmosphere.

The Third Monkey promises a bold, innovative menu. (The Third Monkey)

“It’s a space where elevated dining, great drinks, and music all come together under one roof.”

Work on the building has been going on for nearly a year but it is progressing towards opening next month.

Cocktails will feature at The Third Monkey. (The Third Monkey)

Adam Fisher, 34, who was born in Ascot, brings a wealth of experience to The Third Monkey.

He trained under Michelin-starred chef Adam Smith at Coworth Park, served as head chef at Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot, Surrey, and collaborated with the German Embassy in Belgravia, London.

The former South Street Liberal Club in Farnham. (Marcus McQuilton/Tindle)

His has also twice been a finalist in the City & Guilds National Chef of the Year competition.

A company spokesman said: “Adam is known for his powerful, flavour-forward cooking and meticulous approach to reimagining classic dishes, which he has brought to The Third Monkey.”