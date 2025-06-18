A new restaurant in Farnham is aiming to raise the bar for dining in the region after securing one of the UK’s most promising culinary talents.
The Third Monkey, an independently owned gastropub and fine dining restaurant, is set to open in mid-July at the former Liberal Club in South Street.
The venue will host an on-site butchery and several bars under the creative direction of executive chef Adam Fisher.
According the owners, the restaurant will offer “an ambitious, hyper-seasonal menu” that combines “elevated simplicity with a strong commitment to sustainability, zero waste practices, and locally sourced British produce”.
General manager Charlie Francis said: “With The Third Monkey, we wanted to create more than just a place to eat or drink – we’ve built a destination.
“The ground floor is a vibrant gastropub and bar that’s relaxed and welcoming, while upstairs offers something unexpected for the area: an architecturally striking restaurant, a seasonal cocktail bar, and a roof terrace with weekend DJs creating a laid-back, late-night atmosphere.
“It’s a space where elevated dining, great drinks, and music all come together under one roof.”
Work on the building has been going on for nearly a year but it is progressing towards opening next month.
Adam Fisher, 34, who was born in Ascot, brings a wealth of experience to The Third Monkey.
His has also twice been a finalist in the City & Guilds National Chef of the Year competition.
A company spokesman said: “Adam is known for his powerful, flavour-forward cooking and meticulous approach to reimagining classic dishes, which he has brought to The Third Monkey.”
