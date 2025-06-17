A new kitchen manufacturer and supplier has revealed when it will open in Farnham.
Magnet Kitchens plans to open its new showroom on 41-42 The Borough on Tuesday, July 1.
There will be a celebratory opening weekend event taking place on Saturday and Sunday, July 5 and 6, featuring live cooking demos with a chef.
The Farnham showroom is led by store manager Steve Hutchinson and a team of four experienced designers.
Mr Hutchinson said the team were ready to welcome Farnham into its doors, and cannot wait to open to the public for their very first customers.
He said: “We’re not just opening a kitchen showroom, we’re opening a design studio”.
The showroom will offer customers a range of full-size displays and design services.
It features eight kitchen displays, showcasing styles from contemporary to traditional. A dedicated styles and materials area, along with an in-house design studio, allows customers to plan and personalise their kitchens with the help of expert designers.
Among the highlights are Reed and Soho, both part of the company’s paint-to-order collection, featured in a fully functioning demonstration kitchen.
Terry Wise, regional head of Magnet said: “Opening in Farnham is about bringing something different to the high street, a space where customers can get expert, one-to-one support form their own dedicated kitchen designer.”
A range of discounts and offers will be available in the story to mark the opening.
